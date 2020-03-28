-
Lights out! Moscow switches city illuminations off for Earth Hour
For 60 minutes on Saturday many of Moscow’s most famous landmarks went into darkness, including the Kremlin, the GUM department store and the Ostankino TV Tower to join the worldwide ‘Earth Hour.’
Footage shows the lights turning off on Red Square as it became difficult to see the contours of GUM or St. Basil’s Cathedral, turning the illuminated scarlet star on Spasskaya Tower into a real guide.
‘Earth Hour’ is a worldwide movement held annually to encourage people to turn off their lights for 60 minutes as a symbol of their commitment to the planet.
It is organised by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) to raise awareness to the issue of climate change.
