Literary festival goes virtual amid pandemic lockdown

Reaching new audiences despite lockdown restrictions, a major literary festival goes online. Curated by authors Kit de Waal and Molly Flatt, The Big Book Weekend came about after the Covid 19 crisis forced the cancellation of a host of events but could open doors to many people who may not previously have attended such events. Ms de Waal tells us about the festival and also gives us her advice when trying to concentrate in very uncertain times.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en