Belarus police face off with protesters after presidential poll - about 1 hour ago
Little evidence of Covid transmission in schools, says Williamson – Top stories this morning – BBC - 2 hours ago
Beirut protestors call for fall of government on second day of demonstrations - 2 hours ago
Macron condemns ‘cowardly’ attack in Niger, vows to fight ‘terrorist groups in the Sahel region’ - 4 hours ago
Belarus president Lukashenko looks set to win re-election, prompting protests - 6 hours ago
Seven killed in floods after torrential downpours on Greek island - 11 hours ago
200809_NWSU_12820610_12820802_72000_223302_en - 11 hours ago
LIVE: Ruptly is live from outside the embassy of Belarus in Moscow - 11 hours ago
Six French tourists among eight killed by gunmen in Niger, local governor says - 11 hours ago
Little evidence of Covid transmission in schools, says Williamson – Top stories this morning – BBC
There is little evidence of coronavirus being transmitted in schools, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has said.
It’s Monday 10 August 2020. Get the latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team live on iPlayer daily from 6am.
