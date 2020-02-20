LIVE: 70th Berlinale kicks off in German capital: international jury press conference

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live as the International jury press conference takes place in Berlin on Thursday, February 20, as the annual Berlinale film festival gets underway.

This year, the Berlin International Film Festival is marking its 70th anniversary. According to the new co-directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian, Berlinale 2020 will pave the way to “an increased exchange with other cultural locations and institutions.”

The festival will officially open with a Gala and a premiere of the opening film ‘My Salinger Year’ by Philippe Falardeau on Thursday night.

NOTE: Live quality as incoming, mobile network performance may be compromised

Video ID:

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly