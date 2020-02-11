LIVE: Abbas and Olmert give joint press conference in New York

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Palestinian National Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert give a joint press conference after the UN Security Council meeting in New York City on Tuesday, February 11.

Abbas expressed his opposition to the Middle East peace plan proposed by the US and demanded its adherence to international law.

The ‘Deal of the Century,’ unveiled by US President Donald Trump, is a set of proposals to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The plan was rejected by Abbas as being one-sided in favour of Israel.

