-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
LIVE: Abbas and Olmert give joint press conference in New York
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Palestinian National Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert give a joint press conference after the UN Security Council meeting in New York City on Tuesday, February 11.
Abbas expressed his opposition to the Middle East peace plan proposed by the US and demanded its adherence to international law.
The ‘Deal of the Century,’ unveiled by US President Donald Trump, is a set of proposals to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The plan was rejected by Abbas as being one-sided in favour of Israel.
Video ID:
Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly