LIVE: Abracadabra! Ruptly goes magic with Bryan Sanders’ virtual show

Ruptly is providing an exclusive virtual magic show on Friday, April 3, hosted by Bryan Sanders, a magician who possesses more than 10 years of entertainment experience and hundreds of shows and live performances.

The virtual show will include a variety of interactive tricks, magic with playing cards and illusions. The show is expected to start at 15:00 GMT and will last for about 40 min.

Ruptly advises viewers to prepare a deck of cards for a better magic experience during one part of the virtual show.

