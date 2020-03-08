LIVE: Activists march in Istanbul to condemn violence against women

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Women rights activists are set to hold an unauthorised march in Istanbul on Sunday, March 8 to condemn violence against women and demand more protection.

The rally comes as the world marks the International Women’s Day.

Last year, police used tear gas during the event after the organisers defied the municipality ban on demonstrations.

