LIVE: Aftermath of ‘terrorist-related’ stabbing attack in London

6 hours ago

Ruptly is live in London on Monday, February 3, in the aftermath of a ‘terrorist-related’ stabbing attack.

A man has been shot dead by armed police after the attack, which left two people dead and two injured.

