LIVE: Aftermath of ‘terrorist-related’ stabbing attack in London

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live in London on Monday, February 3, in the aftermath of a ‘terrorist-related’ stabbing attack.

A man has been shot dead by armed police after the attack, which left two people dead and two injured.

Video ID:

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly