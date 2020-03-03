LIVE: AIPAC Policy Conference 2020: Monday afternoon general session

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The afternoon general session of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) Policy Conference 2020 takes place in Washington DC on Monday, March 2.

US former Vice President and Democratic Presidential Candidate, Joe Biden, and US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, are expected to deliver statements, among other speakers.

The forum is held annually and includes the presence of activists, members of the US Congress, as well as Israeli and American policymakers.

