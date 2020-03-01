LIVE: AIPAC Policy Conference 2020: Sunday afternoon general session

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The ftaernoon general session of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) Policy Conference 2020 takes place in Washington DC on Sunday, March 1.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to deliver statements via video-link, among other speakers.

The forum is held annually and includes the presence of activists, members of the US Congress, as well as Israeli and American policymakers.

