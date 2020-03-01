-
LIVE: AIPAC Policy Conference 2020: Sunday morning general session
The morning general session of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) Policy Conference 2019 takes place in Washington DC on Sunday, March 1.
Blue and White opposition party leader Benny Gantz is expected to deliver statements via video-link, among other speakers.
The forum is held annually and includes the presence of activists, members of the US Congress, as well as Israeli and American policymakers.
