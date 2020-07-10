-
LIVE: Anti-govt. protests continue in Serbia amid coronavirus curfew backlash
Ruptly is live from Belgrade on Friday, July 10 as anti-government protests sparked by coronavirus measures continue for the fourth consecutive day.
On Wednesday night, 19 policemen and 17 protesters were injured during protests in front of the country’s parliament.
An announcement made earlier this week by Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic about implementing a curfew to curb the spread of the coronavirus triggered mass protests in the Serbian capital with Vucic deciding to back down on his decision.
