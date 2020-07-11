-
LIVE: Anti-govt. protests sparked by coronavirus curfew to continue in Belgrade
Ruptly is live from Belgrade on Saturday, July 11, as anti-government protests, sparked by renewed coronavirus measures, continue for the fifth consecutive night. Yesterday several clashes took place in front of the country’s parliament.
On Wednesday night, 19 policemen and 17 protesters were injured during protests. On Thursday, Serbian authorities banned gatherings of more than 10 people in the capital.
An announcement made earlier this week by Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic about implementing a curfew to curb the spread of the coronavirus triggered mass protests in the Serbian capital, with Vucic deciding to back down on his decision.