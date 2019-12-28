-
LIVE: Anti-immigration rally in Saxony’s Aue following Christmas Eve stabbing
Ruptly is live from the German town of Aue-Bad Schlema on Saturday, December 28, as people gather for an anti-immigration demo following a knife fight near a church on Christmas Eve.
According to local media, the incident was sparked by a 53-year-old Syrian man who was asked to leave a Christmas party at a clergy house, near the St. Nicolas church. The situation escalated when several men, reportedly of Arab origin, appeared at the party which ended with a church worker being stabbed and injured.
The rally, under the banner “Save the homeland – prevent foreign infiltration and its effects!” was called by city councillor Stefan Hartung, a member of far-right NPD.
