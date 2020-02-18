LIVE: Ariane rocket launches two telecommunications satellites from French Guiana

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Commercial launch service provider Arianespace launches two satellites using an Ariane 5 ECA rocket from Guiana Space Centre in Kourou on Tuesday, February 18.

The Ariane 5 rocket will carry the JCSAT17 for the Japanese operator SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation and the GEOKOMPSAT-2B for Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI).

