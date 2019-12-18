Live: Ariane Soyuz launches COSMO-SkyMed from French Guiana

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

An Arianespace Soyuz rocket, designated flight VS23, is scheduled to launch a Cosmo-Sky MED second generation satellite for the Italian Space Agency and Ministry of Defense from Kourou, French Guiana, at 03:54 local time on Wednesday, December 18.

This will mark the ninth and final mission of 2019 for Arianespace and the third for the Soyuz Medium-lift launcher. ​

