-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
LIVE: Army enforces lockdown in Milan streets amid coronavirus pandemic
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Ruptly is live from the streets of Milan on Saturday, March 21, as the army is deployed to help the local police enforce the regional lockdown. Lombardy is the hardest-hit region in Italy by COVID-19.
According to data provided by the Italian Civil Protection, on Friday more than 42,000 were infected by the virus in Italy, with more than 4,000 fatalities since the beginning of the outbreak, making it the European country that is worst hit by the coronavirus. In Lombardy
alone, more than 15,000 cases have been recorded.
Video ID:
Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly