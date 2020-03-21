LIVE: Army enforces lockdown in Milan streets amid coronavirus pandemic

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from the streets of Milan on Saturday, March 21, as the army is deployed to help the local police enforce the regional lockdown. Lombardy is the hardest-hit region in Italy by COVID-19.

According to data provided by the Italian Civil Protection, on Friday more than 42,000 were infected by the virus in Italy, with more than 4,000 fatalities since the beginning of the outbreak, making it the European country that is worst hit by the coronavirus. In Lombardy

alone, more than 15,000 cases have been recorded.

