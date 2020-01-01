Live as Netanyahu is expected to request immunity from prosecution

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to make a statement requesting immunity from prosecution on Wednesday, January 1.

If granted immunity by the Knesset, Netanyahu will have the criminal case against him dropped immediately.

In November, Netanyahu became the first Israeli prime minister to be indicted while in office, on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

