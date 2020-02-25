-
LIVE: Assange extradition hearing continues at Woolwich court in London: Stakeout
Ruptly is live outside Woolwich Crown Court in London on Tuesday, February 25, as WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange is expected to attend the second day of his extradition hearing.
The hearing is expected to last for a week but will be split into two parts, the second one resuming on May 18 for another three weeks.
The WikiLeaks founder has been behind bars in Belmarsh Prison since May 2019, after he was sentenced to 50 weeks in jail for breaching his bail conditions to avoid extradition to Sweden over sexual assault allegations.
Despite the sentence coming to an end on September 22, a British judge ordered Assange to remain in prison while facing proceedings concerning possible extradition to the US, due to his previous history of absconding.
