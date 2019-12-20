LIVE: Assange testifies on being recorded during exile in embassy: stakeout

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is appearing at the Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Friday, December 20 to testify on espionage claims during his exile at the Ecuadorian Embassy. Assange is expected to testify remotely before Spanish Judge Jose de la Mata, who is overseeing an investigation into surveillance activities of UC Global, a Spanish security firm accused of recording the WikiLeaks founder during his exile and passing the material on to the United States’ intelligence services. Director of UC Global David Morales had been detained in August and has since been released on bail. Assange’s defense team filed a criminal complaint against Morales, accusing his company of privacy offences as well as violation of attorney-client privilege.

