LIVE: Astronauts Parmitano and Morgan conduct spacewalk for particle detector cooling system repairs

Astronauts Luca Parmitano and Andrew Morgan from Expedition 61 are performing the 64th spacewalk on Saturday, January 25, to carry out repairs on the cooling system of the International Space Station’s (ISS) cosmic particle detector. The two astronauts concluded their last spacewalk on December 2, where after six hours and two minutes they successfully installed the new cooling system for the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer. The spacewalk is schedule to begin at 12:10 GMT.

