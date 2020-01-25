-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
LIVE: Astronauts Parmitano and Morgan conduct spacewalk for particle detector cooling system repairs
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Astronauts Luca Parmitano and Andrew Morgan from Expedition 61 are performing the 64th spacewalk on Saturday, January 25, to carry out repairs on the cooling system of the International Space Station’s (ISS) cosmic particle detector. The two astronauts concluded their last spacewalk on December 2, where after six hours and two minutes they successfully installed the new cooling system for the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer. The spacewalk is schedule to begin at 12:10 GMT.
Video ID:
Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly