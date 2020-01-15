LIVE: Astronauts perform spacewalk on ISS to replace battery

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir are performing the 62nd spacewalk on Wednesday, January 15, to continue the replacement of batteries on the solar power system of the International Space Station (ISS).

The two astronauts were also the first to perform an all-female spacewalk back in October 2019 where they started working on upgrading the batteries for the ISS’ power system. Koch, who was launched into space on March 15, also broke the record for longest single space flight by a woman.

The spacewalk is schedule to begin at 12:10 GMT.

Mandatory Credit: NASA TV

Video ID:

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly