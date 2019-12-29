LIVE: At least 5 wounded at Hanukkah party in New York state

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from in Monsey, New York state, on Sunday, December 29, after at least five people were wounded in a stabbing attack on a celebration marking Hanukkah.

Five were taken to hospital of which two are believed to be in a critical condition.

The attacker fled the scene and a manhunt is now underway. Reports suggest he was wielding a machete.

The stabbing took place just before 10pm local time on Saturday (03:00 GMT Sunday) at a rabbi’s home being used as a synagogue.

