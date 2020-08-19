-
LIVE: Attorney general delivers statement on Berlin motorway ramming incident
Ruptly is live from Berlin on Wednesday, August 19, as the attorney general gives a statement regarding a series of collisions that took place on a motorway in the German capital the evening before.
A man driving an Opel Astra hit several vehicles and caused a number of cars to collide in the western part of the city. Several people were injured, three of them seriously.
The driver was arrested after reportedly threatening the police with a ‘dangerous object.’ The incident is reportedly being considered a possible ‘Islamist-motivated’ act by German prosecutors.