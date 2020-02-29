LIVE: Award ceremony presser at the end of 70th Berlinale

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live with a press conference following the awards ceremony at the Berlinale film festival in the German capital on Saturday, February 29.

Eighteen films are competing for Golden and Silver Bears at the film festival this year, including Levitas’ ‘Minamata’, Ferrera’s ‘Siberia’ and ‘The Roads not Taken’ by Sally Potter.

This year, the Berlin International Film Festival marked its 70th anniversary. According to the new co-directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian, Berlinale 2020 will pave the way to “an increased exchange with other cultural locations and institutions.”

