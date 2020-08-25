LIVE: Belarus opposition leader Tikhanovskaya addresses the European Parliament

Belarusian opposition leader and former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who is currently in exile in Lithuania, addresses the European Parliament in video format during the Extraordinary AFET Committee meeting, on Tuesday, August 25, about the ongoing political situation in Belarus.

Belarus has been swept by anti-government protests following the disputed presidential election on August 9 that saw five-term incumbent Alexander Lukashenko re-elected. NOTE TO CLIENTS: Russian translation will be provided only for Tikhanovskaya’s address in case she speaks in English or Belarusian on CH 2