-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
LIVE: Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate goes dark for Earth Hour
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Ruptly is live from Berlin on Saturday, March 28, as many of the city lights, including the Brandenburg Gate illumination, are switched off to mark Earth Hour.
The Earth Hours is an annual event initiated in 2007 by WWF and its partners as a symbolic environmental gesture. Thousands of cities have participated in the movement ever since by switching off lights at local sites every year on the last Saturday of March.
Due to the spreading COVID-19 many of the events have been cancelled this year.
Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly