LIVE: Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate goes dark for Earth Hour

Ruptly is live from Berlin on Saturday, March 28, as many of the city lights, including the Brandenburg Gate illumination, are switched off to mark Earth Hour.

The Earth Hours is an annual event initiated in 2007 by WWF and its partners as a symbolic environmental gesture. Thousands of cities have participated in the movement ever since by switching off lights at local sites every year on the last Saturday of March.

Due to the spreading COVID-19 many of the events have been cancelled this year.

