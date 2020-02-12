-
LIVE: Bernie Sanders celebrates after winning New Hampshire primaries
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders takes part in celebrations in Manchester, New Hampshire on Tuesday, February 11 after winning the state’s Democratic primary elections.
The elections follow the Iowa caucuses that took place a week ago, where Pete Buttigieg took 13 delegates and Bernie Sanders taking 12, amid a reported app malfunction which required the results to be recounted.
The next contest – the Nevada caucuses – will be held on February 22.
The 2020 US Presidential election is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 3.
