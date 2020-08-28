LIVE: Best Russian aerobatics teams take to the skies over Kubinka

The best Russian aviation groups perform in Kubinka on Friday, August 28 as part of the Army 2020 International Military-Technical Forum.

Among the teams are the well-known ‘Strizhi’ and ‘Russian Knights’ groups, in addition to the ‘First Flight’ aerobatic team, which makes its debut at the expo. NOTE: Transmission may be cancelled in event of poor weather (mist, rain, snow, storms)