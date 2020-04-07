LIVE: Biggest full moon of the year rises over Bavarian sky

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from Munich on Tuesday, April 7, where the biggest and brightest full “pink’-coloured moon of 2020 will be visible in the sky. The pink moon was named after the ground phlox, a type of pink flower native to eastern parts of the US that becomes ubiquitous in the early spring.

The phenomenon occurs when the moon is located on the opposite side of Earth to the sun, and will mark the fourth full moon in April 2020.

