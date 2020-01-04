LIVE: Bodies of Soleimani and Mahdi al-Muhandis arrive in Najaf

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The body of Iranian Quds Force General Qasem Soleimani arrives in the Iranian city of Ahvaz for a farewell ceremony on Sunday, January 5.

Soleimani and the deputy leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Mohammed Ali Ebrahimi, also known as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and other militia leaders were killed in a US airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport in the early hours of Friday morning.

The Pentagon released a statement confirming the US had carried out the airstrike at the order of US President Donald Trump, calling it a “decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad.” Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said “severe revenge awaits the criminals” behind the attack.

