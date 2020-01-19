LIVE: Bodies of Ukrainian passengers killed in Iran plane crash arrive home

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The remains of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 passengers are expected to arrive at Borispol airport on Sunday, January 19, with a reception attended by Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenskiy.

A total of 176 people died when Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS752 crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport en route to Kiev on January 8.

Eighty-two Iranians and 63 Canadians were on board. There were also 11 victims – including nine crew members – from Ukraine, four Afghans, four Britons and three Germans.

