LIVE: Boeing CST-100 Starliner returns: deorbit and landing

The Boeing CST-100 Starliner lands at the White Sands Space Harbor on Sunday, December 22, after its inaugural uncrewed flight.

The spacecraft is carrying a high-tech mannequin which is recording data in order to assure that the vessel is safe for human spaceflight.

The deorbit burn is scheduled at 12:23 GMT and landing is scheduled at 12:57 GMT at Johnson Space Center/White Sands Space Harbor, New Mexico.

