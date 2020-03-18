LIVE: Boris Johnson answers UK Parliament questions amid coronavirus crisis

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces questions from MPs in the House of Commons in London on Wednesday, March 18, amid the coronavirus crisis

On Tuesday, Mach 17, the UK government has unveiled a package of financial measures to aid the economy against the coronavirus impact, including 330 billion pounds for companies to access loans, support for airlines, a business rates holiday, and help for small firms without insurance.

The economic package will also include a raft of tax relief measures for the hospitality and entertainment industries and a three-month mortgage suspension for people who can’t keep up with their repayments.

As of Tuesday evening, the United Kingdom had 1,960 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and a death toll of 56.

