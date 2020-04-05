LIVE: Boris Johnson taken to London hospital over COVID-19 symptoms

Ruptly is live from London on Sunday, April 5, as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reportedly been taken to St. Thomas hospital over COVID-19 symptoms.

The admission, confirmed by Downing Street, takes place 10 days after Johnson tested positive for COVID-19.

