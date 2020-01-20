-
LIVE: Borrell delivers opening remarks ahead of Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell is delivering opening remarks ahead of the Foreign Affairs Council that he is chairing on Monday, January 20.
During the meeting, ministers are expected to hold discussions on currents affairs, such as the situation in the Sahel and its strategic priority to the EU, as well as climate diplomacy. This Council is also the last one to be held before the January 31 Brexit deadline, when the UK is expected to leave the European Union after three years of negotiations.
Earlier this month, the Council gathered in Brussels for an extraordinary meeting focusing on the last developments in Iraq and Iran after the death of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in a US airstrike on January 3. Ministers called for an urgent de-escalation of tensions and maximum restraint.
Video ID:
