LIVE: Bridge collapses in Italian town of Albiano Magra

Ruptly is live on Wednesday, April 8, after a bridge collapsed in the town of Albiano Magra, in the province of Massa and Carrara, Tuscany. Two drivers were reportedly injured during the collapse. One was taken to a hospital in Pisa and the other one to Saint Andrea della Spezia, in La Spezia.

