LIVE: Briefing on world’s first approved COVID-19 vaccine held in Moscow

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and the head of Gamaleya Research Center Alexander Ginzburg hold a briefing in Moscow, on Wednesday August 12, a day after the world’s first vaccine against COVID-19 was officially registered in Russia.

The so-called Gam-COVID-Vac is a two-component vaccine based on the human adenovirus. It was developed by Gamaleya Research Center and tested on rodents, primates and two groups of volunteers, 76 people each.

The first COVID-19 vaccine registered in Russia is planned to become publicly available across the country from January 1, 2021. The list of contraindications for the Russian vaccine includes pregnancy, hypersensitivity to vaccine components, severe allergies, and the presence of acute infectious and non-infectious diseases.

The state registration of the world’s first vaccine against COVID-19 was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting with members of the country’s government on August 11.​