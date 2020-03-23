LIVE: Businesses ordered to close in NYC as coronavirus spread grows

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from downtown New York City on Monday, March 23, as local authorities order all non-essential businesses to close to battle the growing spread of COVID-19.

Starting from 8pm local time on Sunday only pharmacies, grocery shops, and financial institutions will be allowed to keep operating in the city.

As of Saturday, March 21 the number of coronavirus cases in the US was approaching 20,000, with over 270 deaths.

