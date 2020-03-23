-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
LIVE: Businesses ordered to close in NYC as coronavirus spread grows
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Ruptly is live from downtown New York City on Monday, March 23, as local authorities order all non-essential businesses to close to battle the growing spread of COVID-19.
Starting from 8pm local time on Sunday only pharmacies, grocery shops, and financial institutions will be allowed to keep operating in the city.
As of Saturday, March 21 the number of coronavirus cases in the US was approaching 20,000, with over 270 deaths.
Video ID:
Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly