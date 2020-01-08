LIVE: Carlos Ghosn addresses the international press in Beirut after fleeing house arrest

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Former Nissan Manager Carlos Ghosn addresses the international press from Beirut on Wednesday, January 8, after fleeing house arrest in Japan. After being arrested in Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on November 19, 2018, for allegedly underreporting his income and Nissan’s financial statements, Ghosn was released and rearrested several times in the course of the last years under multiple accusations of financial misconduct. On December 30, Ghosn skipped bail and flew to Lebanon in a Turkish private plane, reportedly falsifying lease records to exclude his name from the document.

