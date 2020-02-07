LIVE: CDU leader AKK holds presser following Thuringia political crisis

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from Berlin on Friday, February 7, as Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (AKK), chairperson of Germany’s ruling Christian Democratic Union party gives a press conference at CDU headquarters following a meeting on the AfD controversy in Thuringia.

German politics have been in turmoil for the past 48 hours after a regional leader was elected with the help of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).

Thomas Kemmerich, from the liberal Free Democrats (FDP), stepped down shortly after becoming to become Minister President on Thursday.

