LIVE: China’s landmarks go dark to mark Earth Hour

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from Beijing Yintai Centre on Saturday, March 28 as all non-essential lights will be turned off to mark the Earth Hour.

The event is held annually to encourage people to turn off lights for one hour as a symbol of their commitment to the planet.

It is organised by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) to attract attention to the issue of climate change.

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly