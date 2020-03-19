-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
LIVE: Coronavirus-hit cruise ship Costa Luminosa expected to dock in Marseille
Ruptly is live from the port of Marseille on Thursday, March 19, as the Italian coronavirus-struck cruise ship ‘Costa Luminosa’ is expected to dock in Marseille, so ‘non-Italian’ passengers can disembark.
The cruise ship was barred from docking in the Canary islands since previous passengers tested positive for coronavirus, including one who has since died. At least 200 Americans are stranded onboard.
