LIVE: Costa Adeje Palace Hotel remains quarantined in Tenerife

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from outside the H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel in Tenerife on Wednesday, February 26, where a thousand people were quarantined after a guest tested positive with the novel coronavirus.

The patient is said to be an Italian doctor who came for vacation from Italy. He has already been placed in isolation with his partner at the hospital of Nuestra Senora de la Candelaria on the island.

The number of deaths from the coronavirus has increased to 2,707 worldwide, with more than 80,250 people infected, including 215 in Italy, the most affected country outside of Asia.

Video ID:

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly