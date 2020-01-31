LIVE: Countdown clock projection onto Downing Street to mark Brexit

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A clock counting down to the moment Britain officially leaves the EU is projected onto UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Downing Street residence facade in London to mark Brexit on Friday, January 31.

The clock is expected to count down until 11 pm. local time – the moment the United Kingdom’s decision to exit the EU comes into force.

Several MPs had petitioned the government to have the Big Ben chime, but the idea was rejected due to the high cost of interrupting ongoing renovation works at the landmark.

