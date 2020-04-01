LIVE: COVID-19 hospital due to open in London’s ExCel Centre

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from outside a temporary hospital in London’s ExCeL Centre on Wednesday, April 1, as it’s due to start admitting patients infected with coronavirus this week.

The hospital, called NHS Nightingale, will have over 4000 beds and is the first of several temporary hospitals set up by the British government, being followed by similar projects in Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow.

