LIVE: Cruise ship battling coronavirus outbreak to pass through Panama Canal

Ruptly is live from Panama City on Sunday, March 29, as the Zaandam cruise ship is set to pass through the Panama Canal and proceed to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. At least four elderly passengers on the vessel died and two others tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Holland America, the company owning the ship, said that more than 130 people on board reported suffering ‘flu-like symptoms’ and respiratory problems. The Zaandam cruise ship with more than 1,800 people on board has been stranded off the coast of Panama after several South American countries refused entry. On Saturday, Panama allowed the ship to pass through the canal for ‘humanitarian reasons’.

