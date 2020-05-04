LIVE: Cruise ship quarantined in German port after COVID-19 case confirmed

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from the German port of Cuxhaven on Monday, May 4, as almost 3,000 crew members are quarantined on a TUI cruise ship after one of them tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The “Mein Shiff 3” has been recently used as transport for TUI workers, helping employees return home amid widespread travel restrictions.

