LIVE: Diamond Princess Cruise remains quarantined in Yokohama as new coronavirus cases confirmed
Ruptly is live from outside the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama on Thursday, February 13, as another 40 people have tested positive for the coronavirus on the ship raising the tally of infected people to 175 people on board.
The vessel was quarantined when it arrived in Yokohama early last week after it emerged that some travellers who disembarked in Hong Kong last month tested positive for the flu-like respiratory illness.
According to the latest report by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the novel coronavirus has claimed more than 1,100 lives and infected more than 45,000 in the world.
