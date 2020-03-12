LIVE: Donald Trump addresses the nation amid Coronavirus outbreak

US President Donald Trump addresses the nation from Washington DC on Thursday, March 12, amid a global Coronavirus outbreak.

The outbreak has been expanding rapidly in the US, as New York, California and Washington declare state of emergency.

There have been at least 1,110 cases in the United States and at least 32 deaths, according to John Hopkins University.

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Video ID:

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly